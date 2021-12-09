Eat yummy donuts and support local military families with Altitude Nutrition

COLORADO SPRINGS — Veteran-Owner of Altitude Nutrition, Amanda Edmonds, and Tokyo Olympian and U.S. Army Athlete, Sammy Schultz, joined FOX21 News to chat about the “PilaTEAs + Protein Donuts Wellness Event” happening this weekend in support of the foundation, “OPERATION: Hero Families.”

Amanda founded “OPERATION: Hero Families” to give back to our service members and their families, especially during the holidays. After asking the community to nominate a family, the team selected The Nunez Family, stationed at Fort Carson. The Nunez Family created a Christmas wish list.



You can support The Nunez Family at the “PilaTEAs + Protein Donuts Wellness Event” this Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11:00 A.M.

Olympian and U.S. Soldier, Sammy Schultz, will lead a Pilates Class. To sign up, click here. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 10.

Altitude Nutrition is located at:

445 E Cheyenne Mtn Blvd (STE D)

Colorado Springs, CO 80924

You can find more information about The Nunez Family on both the Altitude Nutrition Instagram page, and Sammy’s Instagram page.

You can follow Altitude Nutrition on Instagram here.

You can follow Sammy on Instagram here.