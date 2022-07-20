COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend is the 2022 Pikes Peak Pride Festival in downtown Colorado Springs, but before that you can participate in a special event on Friday to kick off all the festivities.

Kathy Stults, Development Officer at Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, and Liss Smith, Communications Manager for Inside Out Youth Services, joined the FOX21 Morning News team on Wednesday morning to talk about the free event.

The Drive-In Cinema, is happening on Friday, July 22 near Downtown in the parking lot located at 704 E. Colorado Avenue. The film being shown is Mama Bears, and to take part in the free event, you must register first. You can register, here.

The movie, Mama Bears, is dedicated to supporting, educating, and empowering moms of LGBTQ Kids and the LGBTQ Community.