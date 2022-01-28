Doggy Date Baskets, Valentine’s Day doggy photoshoots: All Breed Rescue & Training prepares for Valentines Day Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS — All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT) plans to spread the puppy love with its upcoming Valentines Day Fair on Feb. 5!

This year’s Valentines Day Fair will be held at ABRT’s facility located at 410 1/2 E Fillmore Street. Parking will be available in the facility’s parking lot as well as behind the building.

The fair will last from 11 a.m. to four p.m.

Vendors, food, crafts, and a doggy Valentine’s Day-themed photoshoot will all be on-hand. Guests can also purchase Doggy Date Baskets that include two human cupcakes, a dog treat, a Valentine’s Day dog toy, $10 off Painting With A Twist, and a mini bottle of either wine or sparkling cider.

The event is free, but if you want to book Valentine’s Day photos with your dog or snag a Doggy Date Basket, you will have to purchase your slot/choice. To learn more about the Valentines Day Fair, click here.

Although the event is meant to be a fun day for dog owners and their furry friends, the event is also benefitting All Breed Rescue and Training. ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994, it has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever families for dogs deemed unadoptable and facing euthanasia.

To learn more about All Breed Rescue and Training, visit its website.