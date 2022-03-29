COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are looking for ways to strengthen your relationship with your teen, the first place to look is at yourself.

Parenting teens mentor Kristen Duke joined FOX21 to help uncover parenting blind spots that can block our view from fully seeing what’s going on with our teens.

Why is it important to identify blind spots?

When you uncover your blind spots and actively work on them, you become more conscious of your strengths and opportunities for growth.

If you don’t uncover these blind spots you will never be able to work on them, simply because you aren’t aware of their existence.

Every single one of us has them. You don’t know what they are until it’s pointed out and that’s what I’m here for: to dive into each of these toxic words, and show you what that looks like from every angle. It may feel painful at times, but if you’re willing to work on yourself, you will see that relationship with your teen strengthened.

What are some epiphanies you’ve had this year when it comes to parenting blind spots?

I know you love your teen unconditionally, but if you’re unconsciously exhibiting any of these qualities listed, it feels conditional to them.

You cannot control your teen but you can control yourself (control is a blind spot)

Using gratitude. Example: “You are so ungrateful.”

What are some examples of blind spots?

Bias and beliefs: Bias and beliefs that are so strong you are unwilling to meet your kids in the middle (example: social media). Many beliefs are fueled by religious affiliation, could be your own growing up experience, or just something you feel strongly about. Don’t let your beliefs hinder the relationship you have with your teenager.

Overly emotional: boundaries are set and crossed. How you respond to mistakes like this that your teenagers make will determine a lot about how much trust they put into you and your relationship. You can discipline without being reactive and you can have a consequence that doesn’t have to be “a long time.” Don’t shame them into submission.

What are some other examples people can find more information about on your Instagram and website?