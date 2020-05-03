DIY project from the entire family while social distancing

COLORADO SPRINGS– We are officially in the Safer-At-Home phase but there’s still several restrictions and people are still being asked to stay home.

Board & Brush in Colorado Springs wants to help you get creative while social distancing.

They are currently offering take-home wood sign kits for $20-$25.

“We’re a non-essential business, so we can’t hold workshops,” Owner Gina Outcalt said. “This is a way to paint a small wood sign at home with your family, kids are in need of unique art projects for school and to combat boredom.”

There are offering over 100 designs to chose from.

For more information call 719-313-4453.

They are planning to reopen for small classes of eight at the end of May.