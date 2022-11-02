(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Indy is celebrating their 2022 ‘Best Of’ winners.

Released last Wednesday, ‘Best Of Vol. 1’ highlights all things food, drink and nightlife. ‘Best Of Vol. 2’ praises local retailers, events, bands, and personalities and it hits the shelves today.

Today, our very own Matt Meister was presented the award for ‘Best Media Personality’ for the seventh year in a row! According to the CS Indy, Matt’s “effectiveness as a public communicator is aided by his winning personality, but is grounded in real skill.” Congrats, Matt!

The fun doesn’t stop there. The CS Indy is celebrating with their winners at their ‘Best Of Party’ on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the City Auditorium.

Only 100 tickets will be available to the general public, so if you want a chance at snagging one, keep on eye on their website.

You can check out the rest of the winners on the website, or find a physical copy of Vol. 2 at local retailers today.