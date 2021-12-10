Cookies & Bundt cakes & baked goods, oh my! D’lish sips n sweets offering up holiday-themed treats

Christine Bradley from D’lish sips n sweets joins FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson and Craig Coffey to talk about this year’s holiday treats!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our friend Christine Bradley from D’lish sips n sweets was back in the studio with all her holiday treats.

Currently, D’lish sips n sweets is offering cookie kits, mini rum Bundt cakes, and several other holiday cookies and baked goods.

You can check out more of Christine’s goodies by watching the video above.

In addition, D’lish sips n sweets recently expanded its hours of operation. View the new hours below:

New hours for the month of December (and if all goes well into the new year)!

Monday: 7:30 am – 11:30 am

Tuesday: 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Wednesday: 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Thursday: 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Friday: 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:30 am – 1:30 pm

Sunday: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm

D’lish sips n sweets is located at 1802 Dominion Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80918. You can call them at (719) 368-9515.