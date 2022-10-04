(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you are feeling homesick, then Comfortably Done‘s mother-approved meals is the place to grab a bite to eat. Owner Bob Parmeter and Operations Manager Rich Wedlund, joined FOX21 Morning News to talk about their Pink Floyd-inspired food truck.

Parmeter and Wedlund grew up together and shared a love of Pink Floyd, which inspired the theme of the truck. The pair wanted to sell mini donuts, but they also wanted the menu to feature comfort foods they grew up with.

Courtesy: Comfortably Done

The food truck specializes in “comfort food, comfortably done,” including slow-roasted beef, pork, and chicken, with each of the drippings used to make gravies. The meat and gravy is then used to smother french fries, mashed potatoes made with sour cream and butter, and a parbaked, skin-on baked potato that is smashed and seasoned.

According to Parmeter, customers are loving the style of food, and keep coming back for more. Parmeter said the comments they get are, “it tastes like home and Sunday dinners again… so, we are having a blast, people love it and they come back.”

Along with the variety of potato styles and comfort food offered, the food truck also sells mini pink donuts.