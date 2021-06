COLORADO SPRINGS — You may recognize Godfrey from the movie “Zoolander,” from Tiffany Haddish Presents “They Ready” on Netflix, or “That Damn Michael Che Show” on HBO Max.

Comedian Godfrey will appear, live, at 3E’s Comedy Club in Colorado Springs on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26.

Can’t make the show? You can also listen to Godfrey’s podcast, called “In Godfrey We Trust.”