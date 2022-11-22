(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Happening this weekend, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents ‘The Nutcracker’ performed by the Oklahoma City Ballet.

Colorado Springs Philharmonic is an independent symphony orchestra whose mission is to offer brilliant musical performances and in-person experiences that bring families and friends together.

Tchaikovsky’s classic performance continues to awaken the holiday spirit in Colorado Springs audiences every year, and what better way to celebrate your Thanksgiving weekend than with Clara and her friends?

You can catch ‘The Nutcracker’ this Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts (190 S. Cascade Ave).