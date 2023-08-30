(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Upa Downa, a non-profit based in Colorado Springs, focuses on bringing outdoor activities popular in southern Colorado to everyone- regardless of financial situation.

The group, which was started by an Army Veteran, originally gathered with the intention to climb up a mountain and then meet at a local bar to down a beer- hence the name Upa Downa.

It has since expanded to bring outdoor activities, like hiking, paddleboarding, and climbing, to more residents.

The group is currently fundraising with their “Folk’n’ Flannel Festival and Fundraiser” which runs through October 1.

The four-day event will feature live music, trivia, and more.