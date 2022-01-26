Colorado Springs mom-turned-author shares success story and new book

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tracey Barski is a stay-at-home mom who never intended to publish her own book, but sometimes dreams just have a way of coming true!

She wrote the novel, “The Alternate End of Cassidy Marchand”, which is about a woman who is transported to an alternate reality in which she has been murdered.

Although she never intended to publish the novel, Tracey shared the book with her family and friends. Soon after, all of them urged her to share it with the world.

Book cover

Now, the book has been published, a launch has been held, and she is gaining fans!

Watch the video above to learn more about Tracey’s experience.

Want to purchase her book? You can buy it via Amazon for $12 or snag a copy at Dynamo Coffee Roasting and Community for $10. You can also follow Tracey on Instagram and Facebook and check out her website at traceybarski.com.