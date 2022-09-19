COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fitness Week was founded in 2016 and after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 the event is back.
Running from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, Fitness Week brings together 10 fitness studios in Colorado Springs for one week and offers $5 classes to the community.
The studios participating are:
- Pure Barre
- Club Pilates
- Orange Theory Fitness
- Cycology Studio
- F45
- Corepower Yoga
- D1 Training
- Flylife Fitness
- Cyclebar Northgate
- Stretch Lab
You can register for the event at here.