COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fitness Week was founded in 2016 and after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 the event is back.

Running from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, Fitness Week brings together 10 fitness studios in Colorado Springs for one week and offers $5 classes to the community.

The studios participating are:

  • Pure Barre
  • Club Pilates
  • Orange Theory Fitness
  • Cycology Studio
  • F45
  • Corepower Yoga
  • D1 Training
  • Flylife Fitness
  • Cyclebar Northgate
  • Stretch Lab

You can register for the event at here.