COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fitness Week was founded in 2016 and after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 the event is back.

Running from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, Fitness Week brings together 10 fitness studios in Colorado Springs for one week and offers $5 classes to the community.

The studios participating are:

Pure Barre

Club Pilates

Orange Theory Fitness

Cycology Studio

F45

Corepower Yoga

D1 Training

Flylife Fitness

Cyclebar Northgate

Stretch Lab

You can register for the event at here.