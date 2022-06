COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Pork, a Colorado agriculture group, is holding its second every Colorado Pork Kids Summer Cooking Competition!

This year’s final will feature a live cooking competition on Juy 30.

Kid Chef Brock Kopet and his mom, Stephanie, joined the FOX21 Morning News Team on Thursday to share his version of sweet pork tacos.

The dish will be his entry for this year’s competion.

