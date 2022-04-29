COLORADO SPRINGS — The Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 7 and if you’re in Colorado Springs, you can take part in a great celebration – and help benefit a wonderful organization, too!

The Junior League of Colorado Springs is hosting the event at the Gold Room downtown.

JLCS is a women’s nonprofit organization that has been serving Colorado Springs for almost 100 years. They’ve been responsible for or associated with launching key community resources such as CASA, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Chidren’s Literacy Center.

Here’s what you need to know if you’d like to attend the JLCS Derby Party:

May 7 at the Gold Room

2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

General admission tickets and VIP tickets are available online

There will be a live showing of the Kentucky Derby

Hat/suit contests

Silent auction

Mint juleps

Amanda Duplantis, president of JLCS, stopped in to talk about the event with the FOX21 Morning News Team on Friday.