Claw-some munchies: Chef Bob brings New England chowdahs and lobstahs to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — He made it his mission to bring New England to Colorado Springs, and now Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap is a local favorite!

According to owner Chef Bob, the Lobstah Trap is his way of bringing authentic New England fare from back home. His recipes were created by him and his goal is to bring you the highest quality food possible.

Chef Bob told FOX21 he only uses lobster from the waters off New England or Canada because “the colder the water, the sweeter the meat.”

He also makes clam chowder and lobster bisque multiple times each week!

Chef Bob’s brick and mortar restaurant is on the NW corner of Powers and Barnes. The menu there is much more extensive and includes things like live lobsters, fried clams, scallops and other New England favorites. He also has a full bar featuring local beers.

To find out where Chef Bob’s food truck will be next, check its schedule on its website.