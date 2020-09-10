Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offering half-price tickets for military Sept. 14-20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is offering half-price tickets for military members as part of its Military Appreciation Week next week.

The discount is available September 14 through September 20. All active-duty, veteran and retired military members and their dependents who live in the same household will receive 50% off the base zoo admission cost for the day and time they choose to attend.

If a service member is deployed, dependents are still entitled to this discount with a valid ID.

Due to social distancing restrictions, timed-entry e-tickets are required and must be purchased in advance at cmzoo.org/military. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the zoo’s admission gates.