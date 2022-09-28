COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are looking for a challenging run with views like no other, then you are in luck for the Cheyenne Mountain Run. FOX21 sat down with Josh Rogerson, Race Director, and Pat Cooper, Vice President of the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

The race will feature a 5K, 10K, and 25K race, which are all on a trail, with no concrete and no pavement. This is the only race to the top of Cheyenne Mountain with about 3,400 feet of elevation gain.

The event will benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park to fund trail projects and other park programs.

FOX21’s Abbie Burke will emcee the event. More information about the run and to register can be found on the Cheyenne Mountain Run’s website.