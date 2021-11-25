Chef Franco reveals best Thanksgiving recipes; full recipes here

Huge thanks to Chef Franco for showing us some classic recipes and for putting up with our shenanigans!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The FOX21 family is making some of your favorite holiday recipes with Chef Franco, owner of Paravicini’s and Ristorante Di Sopra!

Below you can find some of Chef Franco’s tried and true Thanksgiving recipes. Let us know what you think!

Creamy Green Beans

1/3 stick butter

1/2 cup diced onions

1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/2 lb green beans blanched

Borsin cheese

6 oz diced pancetta

In the butter, sauté the pancetta. Next, add onions and mushrooms. Then, add the green beans and borsin. Once the cheese is melted and creamy, place in a serving dish.

Not Your Mama’s Canned Cranberry Sauce

1 pound fresh cranberries, washed and dried

2 cups granulated sugar

1/3 cup water

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 orange, zested and juiced

In a medium pot, combine the cranberries, sugar and water. Stir to blend. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Reduce to a simmer and add the cinnamon stick, allspice and nutmeg. Stir to blend and simmer for an additional five to seven minutes. Some of the cranberries will burst and some will remain whole. Add the orange juice and zest, stir and allow to cool before serving.

Turkey Tetrazzini

1 qt heavy cream

2 tbs roux

1 tablespoon olive oil

1-inch thick piece pancetta, cut into small dice

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

I lb cooked turkey diced

2 cups grated mozzarella cheese

1 cup grated Fontina cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano,

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pound penne pasta, cooked

2 tbs chef Franco’s Italian Seasoning

1/2 cup bread crumbs

2 tbs butter

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Red Potatoes

Garlic

Cream

Butter

Boursin cheese

Combine ingredients and serve.

Bring the cream to a simmer. Add the roux and let simmer until cream is thick and strain and set a side. In a sauce pot, sauté the pancetta in the olive oil. When pancetta is done, add the garlic then strain the oil. Next, add the cream base, turkey and the four cheeses (save a little of each cheese for the top). Salt and pepper butter, let thicken. Then add the cooked pasta. Stir. Place into a baking dish that has been coated with butter. Add the remaining cheeses, bread crumbs and Italian seasoning. Bake a 350 degrees until golden brown.

Gluten Free Gravy

1 cup pan drippings

4 cups chicken stock gluten free

Cooked vegetables from the roasting pan

Fresh thyme

Salt and pepper

Bring the stock and drippings to a boil, then place all the vegetables in a blender. Add the stock and thyme and blend till smooth (the vegetables will act as a natural thickener). Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.

Pumpkin Mascarpone Cannoli

8 oz. carton mascarpone cheese

3/4 cup powdered sugar

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (or cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg blend)

12 purchased cannoli shells

Powdered sugar or granulated sugar

In a large bowl, stir together mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, pumpkin, and pumpkin pie spice until smooth. Spoon pumpkin mixture into a self-sealing plastic bag. Snip a 3/4-inch hole in one corner. Pipe filling into cannoli shells so pumpkin filling extends from ends. Sprinkle cannoli ends with nuts. Arrange on a serving platter; sprinkle with sugar. Makes 12 servings.