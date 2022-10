(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Local Colorado Springs celebrity, Chef Brother Luck, has been writing his memoir, “No Lucks Given,” for the last four years. He shares some of the lessons he has learned on his journey.

Chef Luck believes that some of our stories – as painful as they are to relive – are for someone else.

“I want my story to be an example of what you can do to continue to fight, to not give up, to persevere beyond today’s struggle,” said Chef Luck.