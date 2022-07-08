COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Garden Tour will take place this weekend, July 9-10, in the Mountain Shadows Neighborhood.

The tour’s theme this year is “From Ashes to Beauty: A Decade of Recovery from the Waldo Canyon Fire.”

Attendees will see eight private home gardens and the Foothills Learning Garden.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at local garden centers or online here. You can also buy day-of tickets at the event.

Children under 13 can attend at no cost!

Find more information on this year’s garden tour in the video player on this page.