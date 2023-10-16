Change is coming to FOX21 Morning News, so what's happening?

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Change is coming to FOX21 Morning News and we are finally ready to tell you what’s going on.

DRUM ROLL PLEASE!

“A lot of talk about today, what is going on, what’s happening — change is in the air,” said FOX21 Morning Anchor Craig Coffey.

The highly anticipated announcement was made on Monday, Oct. 16 during FOX21 Morning News. “Here’s the deal, we are breaking tradition with traditional news,” said Craig. “The ties are gone.”

That’s right, FOX21 Morning Anchor Craig Coffey and Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister will no longer be wearing the traditional attire on air.

And, there’s something in it for you, too! “Here’s the deal, since we are getting rid of our ties, we are going to giveaway our ties,” said Craig.

The ties, which feature all the faces of FOX21 Morning News, will be given away to viewers who take part in the online contest which will be available soon on FOX21News.com.

So, starting next Monday, Oct. 23, FOX21 Morning News viewers should tune in to see who wins each day!

Contest details and how to take part will be announced soon.