Celebrate Valentine’s Day with gourmet meals, delicious drinks, and handcrafted gifts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are still wondering where to take your special someone this weekend for Valentine’s Day, Dani Wolfe has some suggestions for you!

Fully embrace the scene in your favorite 1920’s outfit for a chance to win a prize for best dressed. This is the perfect chance for you to dress up and get down at the same time.

Cut a rug to the Nico Colucci band starting at 8:30 p.m. They’re a Colorado Springs local band featuring the saxophone. Dance the night away! If your favorite drink is an old fashioned, Manhattan, or you like shaking things up with your partner in crime at a hideaway for all, this is your night!

Let’s celebrate Galentine’s Day with great beer, some games, even a beermosa, and definitely with a group of amazing women. All beer loving ladies welcome! “What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year.”

4-course gourmet Valentine’s Day feast with Phantom Canyon pairings

Hosted by Head Chef Mario and Head Brewer Charles, join us on our top floor event space for a gourmet Valentine’s Day feast.

Featuring 4-courses and select beer pairings to please the palate and warm the heart, dinner includes:

Prix fixe 4-course menu

Choice of beer pairing selections for each course

$65 per person

When you love local, you support your local community while providing your loved ones with something special. Visit Old Colorado City on Feb. 12 to shop for unique gifts, enjoy the best restaurants in town, browse local art, and pamper the ones you love with our health and beauty service.

Bonbon Bombardier is a Colorado Springs-based artisan candy maker and chocolatier that specializes in distinctive, handmade treats made in small batches with bold, playful and sophisticated flavors often in unexpected combinations.

Meanwhile, Bloom Bar is led by an experienced florist who has decades of experience in the floral industry. Not only do we offer fresh, hand-crafted arrangements for delivery, we also specialize in wedding & event design. The owner of bloom bar & co. Is a big supporter of everything local. That’s why we carry a variety of locally made goods including local candy, local bath products, local honey, and other goods. Come say hi to us at the bar!