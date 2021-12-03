Ugly Sweater Elf revealed; Colorado Springs prepares for Ugly Sweater Fest this Saturday!

It’s the biggest ugly sweater party in Colorado, and it’s all going down on Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Colorado Springs. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went over to The Gold Room to learn all about this weekend’s big holiday bash!

The Ugly Sweater Fest is organized by Tapia Advertising, and Phil Tapia has since been identified as the ‘Ugly Sweater Elf,’ that has been delivering cards and gifts all around Colorado Springs.

A portion of proceeds from the Ugly Sweater Fest go toward Christmas Unlimited, and all guests are encouraged to bring a new and unwrapped toy for children in need. Tickets to the event can be purchased here.