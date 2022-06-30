COLORADO SPRINGS — The Fourth of July is just a few days away, and this year’s citywide celebration features a free concert by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.

The Philharmonic is offering a free concert on July Fourth at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts on S. Cascade Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.

Guests will enjoy patriotic favorites such as 1812 Overture, America the Beautiful, Olympic FanFares and more.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m., first come first seated, and the concert begins at 4:30 p.m.

Registration is required – and you can do that right here.