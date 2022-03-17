COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday is Saint Patrick’s Day and the FOX21 Morning News Team welcomed Zach Griffith with Colorado Circus into the studio to show off some mind-blowing balloon art!

Griffith says he started performing back in high School, with a stint the Haunted Mines. He was also a state competitive springboard diver, he says, which helped him learn to do flips and even tricks on stilts.

Griffith said it was on to juggling after that – which he says he loved so much, it became an obsession!

Now he’s working on twisting balloons.

“Balloons are such a great way to express yourself and make children of all ages happy,” Griffith said.

Currently, you can find him coaching classes at Colorado Circus.