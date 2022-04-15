COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 had the chance to get a sneak peak of an upcoming theatrical adventure that promises to take audience members into the world of Dr. Seuss.

“Seussical Jr.” will be presented by the Academy of Community Theatre (ACT III) beginning on Friday, April 22.

All of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters are brought to life through music and dance – Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, and Jojo, a young child with a big imagination. Narrated by the Cat in the Hat, this 90-minute theatrical adventure takes audiences from the Jungle of Nool, to the Circus McGurkus, McElligot’s Pool, Solla Sollew, and the invisible world of the Whos. The Academy of Community Theatre (ACT II)

Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more about the upcoming musical. Check out the videos above and below for more information.