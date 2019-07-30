Campfire Stories coming to Stargazers Theater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A special event is coming to Colorado Springs this week featuring stories of the great outdoors and those who fight to keep them open to everybody.

This Thursday, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is holding Campfire Stories at the Stargazers Theater from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $15 for general admission and $10 for active duty military and veterans.

Speakers include:

Mahting Putelis

Chad Ryker

Billy Hackworth

Eeland Striblin

Robin Brown

Alton Campbell

More information can be found at backcountryhunters.org.