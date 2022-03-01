COLORADO SPRINGS — Although we all were young once, parents continue to have trouble connecting with teens.

Kristen Duke, a parenting teens mentor, spoke to the FOX21 Morning News team on how you can build a better relationship with your teen.

Parents and children are in different stages of their lives and as a result, parents struggle with remembering what it’s like to have the emotions of a teenager.

Duke gave four tips on how parents can connect with their teenagers.

Find Common Ground

Have them teach you something they love and do.

For example, if your child loves art or video games or music that you just don’t get? Ask them questions about it, they will love to tell you, and it will strengthen your bond.

Validate Big Emotions

Being a teenager is hard, with all kinds of emotions, that include eye-rolling, huffing, puffing, frustrations, and tears. It’s important to recognize it’s a hard time. Validate. Validate. Validate.

“Freak out” less

As parents, you have a tendency to “freak out” when your teenagers did not do things how you expected. Staying calm, being “the adult” really makes a big difference in how they respond to you. Especially in a time of crisis, when they have made a mistake. hence, a better, stronger connected relationship.

Connect with Friends

Get to know the people they surround themselves with.

For more information on how to connect with your teen, CLICK HERE to read the “Intentional Connection Playbook” by Kristin Duke.