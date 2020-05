COLORADO SPRINGS— With Memorial Day weekend here, Buff City Soap in Colorado Springs wants to remind people to take care of their skin and prepare for the dry hot summer days ahead.

Right now, your favorite soaps, bombs, fizzies, and truffles are up for grabs for $5 each, no limits.

This deal is only available throughout Memorial Day weekend.

They have two locations in Colorado Springs, 5102 N Nevada Ave #160 and 5935 Dublin Blvd.