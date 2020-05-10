Breckenridge Brewery is giving back to moms and first responders

LITTLETON, Colo., — Breckenridge Brewery is celebrating their 30th year as a one of Colorado’s first craft breweries.

Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton is bringing meals to frontline heroes at eight hospitals. They are expanding their reach and are now bringing meals to the hospital in Summit County.

“To date, we have delivered over 1,500 meals and plan to deliver hundreds more in the coming weeks,” said Todd Thibault, Culture Czar of Breckenridge Brewery.

Show your support to these crucial workers by purchasing a meal on their website today. They match up to 250 meals each month.

Right now, they are offering an additional program, Howler Crowler, to further supports our local healthcare workers, with 100% of profits being donated to Project C.U.R.E.!

In addition, they giving back to moms this Mother’s Day with virtual yoga via Zoom.

It’s happening Monday, May 10th starting at 10:00 a.m., link is Zoom: https://breckbrew.zoom.us/j/97710215945 and meeting ID: 977-1021-5945.

For information, go to their Facebook page and check out their Farm House restaurant. Right now they are offering meals to go along with kits for the whole family.