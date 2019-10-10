Boo at the Zoo starts October 18 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo festivities start soon.

Boo at the Zoo will be held for seven nights: October 18-20, October 25-27, and Halloween, October 31. The event gives families an opportunity to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween festivities in a safe and unique environment.

Attractions include a lighted pumpkin patch, a haunted house, rides on the carousel and sky ride, and special keeper talks, animal demos, and animal encounters. Select animal exhibits will be open.

An elephant-sized amount of candy will be handed out at more than 25 trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.

The event runs from 4 to 8:30 p.m. each night, with the last admission at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $19.75 for people ages 3 to 64, $14.75 for zoo members, $17.75 for military members and people over age 65, and 75 cents for children ages 2 and under.

The zoo recommends buying tickets ahead of time, as popular nights are likely to sell out. Tickets will be available at the gate only if they are not sold out in advance. Ticket prices increase $5 at the gate.