Behind the scenes of USAFA Boxing before fighting Army West Point

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Falcons Boxing Team has won the National Collegiate Boxing Championship 19 times since 1980.

The Air Force boxing team will host its counterparts from Army West Point during a special edition of Friday Night Fights on November 1 at 4:30 p.m. inside the Cadet Gym Boxing Room, and it is FREE to all spectators.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be intense – us versus Army, this place is gonna fill up and be packed,” Head Coach Blake Baldi said.”They’re the national champs so we’re looking to knock them off so excited to host and hopefully take it to them.”

The lineup is slated to include 13 bouts, ranging from 118 pounds to the heavyweight division.

This year the team picked up 15 women and they train five days a week, at least two hours a day. The team competes all throughout the school year with the national championships taking place in early April.

“There are not a lot of programs around the country that do what we’re doing but because of our role in officer development and the type of grit and perseverance that these cadets need as officers you know whether their on the jet or on the ground we get to help them develop that skill a little bit and learn a lot about themselves and they can persevere and fight through anything,” Coach Baldi explained.

The fights on Friday is considered the toughest competition since the Army has been considered the best team in the country for the last ten years.

“We’re trying to get that back from them so they’re the champs and we’re coming for them,” Coach Baldi said. “This means so much to them (boxing team) having the Army coming into our house, gotta defend our house so I don’t have to do much for them we just try to fire the rest of the cadet wing up get them to get in here and make it a tough environment for them to come into.”

The Falcons head coach even taught FOX21’s Lauren McDonald a few moves in the ring too.

