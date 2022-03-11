COLORADO SPRINGS — Three amazing bartenders from across Colorado Springs visited the Fox21 News Studio to battle it out! Mixing up their own original mocktails.

As more and more bars are putting delicious non-alcoholic drinks on their menus, Fox21 highlights a few drinks offered around the city.

First up was veteran and legend, Montana Horsfall who is a member of the Colorado Springs Bartender’s Guild.

Horsfall mixed it up with three drinks, The Garden Mary, Momentum-Mojito, and Passion Punch.

Following was veteran award-winning bartender, Anastacio GarciaLiley, the Co-owner of Carter Payne and creator of Araucana menu.

GarciaLiley presented three drinks, Tonic, Love Thyself, and Ginger Spritzer.

Last but not least, Regan Capozzella, bartender and manager of the tasting rooms for Lee Spirits & Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street.

Capozzella curated three original drinks, Aviary, Saratoga Mule, and Toy Soldier.

After careful consideration, the Fox21 Morning News team voted on the winners of the contest!