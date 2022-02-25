COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are vegan or gluten free, you may find yourself missing out on cake at birthday parties, but Runaway Bakeshop is here to make sure you do not miss out on the celebration!

Owner and Baker Sabrina Bockstanz stopped by FOX21 to share all the sweet details about her fresh treats, which are not just for vegans, but for everyone.

According to Sabrina, many people have major dietary restrictions, but it should not keep you from cake.

“I was thirteen the first time I attempted a gluten-free dessert, it was embarrassing, slumpy and unattractive,” Sabrina said. “But, it was so appreciated. He was a nine year old little boy who was so used to never being able to indulge because he had a severe gluten allergy. When I presented him with this homely dessert he was stoked. And that made it worth it.”

Runaway Bakeshop offers several types of desserts including:

Cookie sandwiches

Donuts

Cupcakes

Cake

