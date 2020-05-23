Award-winning distillery is back and ready to help with Father’s Day gifts

COLORADO SPRINGS— Distillery 291 is reopening its doors while abiding to current health guidelines.

The award-winning distillery is releasing a rare special ‘291 Colorado Whiskey’ on Father’s Day, but given the current situation the release will be held June 14th during National Bourbon Day.

“We are making whiskey every day,” Emily Rhoades, Market Developer said. “But we are only able to open our Tasting Room, to-go cocktails, to-go tasting flight, and bottle sales.”

The June release includes Colorado Straight Rye Whiskey and 291 Straight Bourbon Whiskey, about 100 bottles will be made available.

Distillery 291 is located 1647 S.Tejon St. 80905, for more information call 719-439-5404.

FB- www.facebook.com/distillery291/ Instagram- @distillery29.