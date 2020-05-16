Atrevida Beer Company bringing Latin flavors and games to your home

COLORADO SPRINGS— Like the rest of the world, local brewery Atrevida is adjusting to ongoing pandemic.

Despite some setbacks, they are offering people a chance to try their one-of-a-kind beers at home.

The brewery lost their taproom space due to current restrictions.

“We were lucky to have a brewery let us borrow a canning machine and we are now offering 16oz cans-to-go and growlers,” owner Jessica Fierro said.

Fierro was recently selected to be part of the inaugural class of the Junior Achievement Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award Laureates. The awards recognize local business leaders who have worked positively to impact the Greater Colorado region.

“We have had some great support from our customers and we are proud to have kept all our employees and our landlord was gracious enough to postpone rent ’till June,” Fierro said. “We are fighting but proudly doing our best to overcome this.”

From May 16th through the 17th, they are offering a FOX21 viewer special; a six-pack of craft beer for $21.

Orders can be placed by calling 719-266-4200, employees can deliver the beer curbside, customers can also come in and grab their beers on the go.

Atrevida is offering customers a chance to take part in virtual ‘Loteria’, commonly known as Mexican bingo.

“The traditional Loteria originated in Italy, moved to Spain, and finally came to Mexico in 1769,” Fierro said “Initially played by the colonial Mexican elite, it eventually was embraced by all social classes.”

Loteria is played virtually every Thursday evening through their Facebook and Instagram platforms.