COLORADO SPRINGS — The Bemis School of Art at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College just released its fall course catalog.

Tara Thomas, the Director of the Bemis School, and Jeremiah Houck, Associate Director, joined the FOX21 morning crew to discuss some of the exciting programming students can expect.

“We’ve got some great new instructors with great new classes,” said Thomas. “We have a metal embossing that is going to celebrate Day of the Dead that comes up soon, we’ve got a comics class for adults, photography with vintage and toy cameras,” just to name a few.

And these class options are for everyone, starting at 6 years old through adults of all ages. And if you don’t feel particularly artistically inclined, that’s okay!

“You do not have to know how to draw to take a drawing class,” said Houck. “Quite the opposite, the less you know, the better sometimes, and they help in any aspect of your life, whether it’s home or school or work, these skills, help those things too.”

To see a full list of classes and sign up, head to artschool.csfineartscenter.org/classes.