(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Andy Gross has been seen on the Ellen Show, CNN, NBC, FOX, and other shows for his mind-blowing antics. This weekend is your chance to see comedian Andy Gross in person at the Loonees Comedy Corner. He stopped by the FOX21 News studio to show some of the kinds of tricks you will see in the show.

Gross said he sometimes involves the audience in his performance, which means no two shows are the same. His act involves magic, ventriloquism, and as he says hopefully some comedy.

Come see Andy Gross this weekend at the Loonies Comedy Corner, there are two shows each night on Friday and Saturday, one at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.