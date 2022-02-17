Ain’t no party like a pierogi party! Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen brings popping pierogis; here’s where to get yours

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are looking for some comfort food with a modern twist, Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen (MPK) is just the place to check out!

Owner Mika Mills joined FOX21 Thursday morning to tell us all about the restaurant’s unique menu filled with polish classics and to give us a pierogi making demo!

In December of 2020, during the heart of the pandemic, Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen was born in a small commissary kitchen shared with another local business. Just five months later, MPK moved into its own location offering an ever-expanding menu, a mountain view, and signature selections.

MPK aims to offer a unique taste of eastern Europe to those unfamiliar with the decadent flavors of Poland, and a piece of nostalgia to those who remember the old world comfort.

What exactly is a pierogi for those who have never had one?

Pierogi is a national treasure in the culinary world of Poland; a delicately hand-made pasta dumpling with varying scrumptious fillings. Boiled and lightly pan seared to perfection.

What are some traditional polish flavors and what are some of your not-so-traditional flavors?

1) The Tuskie (traditional potato and cheddar)

2) Kapusta (sauerkraut classic)

3) The Greek (spinach, feta, mozzarella cheese)

4) The Reuben

5) The Cowboy (BB beef)

6.) buffalo chicken

7.) blueberry (dessert pierogi)

For old-world comfort food with a twist of modern flair, a dining experience at Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen delivers authentic polish fare paired with friendly service. From traditional potato and cheese filling to buffalo chicken, our pierogi restaurant in Colorado Springs serves up hot, fresh, and flavorful pierogi alongside other dishes. Whether you’re dining in or carrying out, you can expect fresh food made in-house and seasoned to perfection. Reach out to Mika’s today to place a to-go order, or stop in to enjoy your meal in the comfort of our dining room

And you have some gluten free options available too?

Yes, we do! We offer all seven of our flavors in gf options. We require a 24-hour notice on all gf orders (celiac safe). Please contact us directly by phone, email, or Facebook message to schedule your gf order for carry-out or dine-in.

Can people can also order catering for special events?

Yes. Head on over to the contact us page for all catering inquiries and we’ll be happy to help make your next event wonderfully tasty!

Where are you located?

4657 Centennial Blvd., Ste 100

Colorado springs, Colorado 80919

Contact:

+1 (719) 465-1426

Https://www.Mikaspierogikitchen.Com/