After 25 years, A Daughter’s Heart Dance prepares for its final event; here’s what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After 25 years, this is the final year for A Daughter’s Heart Dance. Founder Renee Behr stopped by FOX21 to talk about the importance of the event and why, after so many years, it is coming to an end.

A Daughter’s Heart Dance was created in 1997 when Behr decided to create a space for her daughter and her dad. Since then, the event has grown every year with daughters and dads enjoying a night created just for them.

But why is the event ending?

“It’s time for another dad or mother or someone to create this space in the world that we live in today,” Behr explained. “It has been such a blessing, but seasons change.”

With the event’s ending in mind, this year’s dance will be extra special. You can find the event’s details below.

Event Details

When: Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. Where: Doubletree Hotel by Hilton (1775 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.)

Doubletree Hotel by Hilton (1775 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.) Price: $55.00 per person. Tickets can be purchased here.

$55.00 per person. Tickets can be purchased here. Attire: Semi-formal attire

Semi-formal attire Other Notes: Recommended age is daughters eight and older.

Dinner music will be provided by the Colorado Springs Youth symphony. A full course meal will be available with four meal choices. The program will feature Founder Renee Behr, with Yvette Mahe along with nationally-acclaimed dance band from ShowTek Events 2.0 out of Denver.

For more information, visit adaughtersheart.com.