COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re sick of binging Netflix at home, there’s plenty to do in Colorado Springs this weekend!
About the Springs blogger Dani Wolfe joined the FOX21 Morning News team on Friday to talk about all the events you won’t want to miss.
All-Weekend
Allusion Speakeasy
Hawkins vs The Upside Down
Downtown Location: Hawkins
Powers Location: The Upside Down
Reservations Required
Saturday
Mash Mechanix Luau Party
Island Style Pig Roast
Ticket includes food, a Tiki glass with two drink vouchers, DJ, games, a photo booth, and prizes.
5 pm to 7 pm
Kinship Landing: Get Outside Event!
Outdoor Vendors, giveaways, free beer for the first 25 people.
Mingle with fellow outdoor enthusiasts, learn more about the outdoors, and optional 5K.
6pm-8pm
Sunday
Vernardos Circus @ FH Beerworks
1 pm and 4 pm Sunday Showtimes