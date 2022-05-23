COLORADO SPRINGS — A sweet dream is now reality for one Colorado Springs baker.

Patricia Marrara owns Death by Cheesecake. She started the company in 2015, but says she’s been perfecting her cheesecake recipe for nearly 30 years.

Marrara said she won Best Dessert in the Taste of the Chamber Event in 2019 with her cheesecake cupcakes – a treat she says you can have delivered right to your door!

Marrara and Mark Bittle, from the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center joined the FOX21 Morning News Team on Monday to talk about how existing and new businesses can grow and prosper in the Pikes Peak region with free and confidential consulting and more.