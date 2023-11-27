(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A catering company in downtown Colorado Springs is changing lives, and the head of it all is Executive Chef Matt Delaurell.

“It’s surreal because Mission Catering primarily is run by people active in early addiction recovery,” Chef Delaurrel said. “These guys who, six to 12 months ago, labeled by the community at large as hopeless or worthless, are now serving at these amazing events.”

Mission Catering uses the money made through its events to support the Springs Rescue Mission and is a vocational training program used to help those enduring homelessness and addiction, both of which Chef Delaurrell said he was once familiar with.

“Most, if not all of my life addicted to drugs, and so I became addicted to meth and it did what it does, made me homeless and I lost everything,” said Chef Delaurrell.

In 2019, his story took a turn for the better, thanks to the Rescue Mission and its addiction recovery services. “I believe that I found a way out through Jesus and absolutely through the staff members here at Springs Rescue Mission,” said Chef Delaurrel.

Travis Williams with the Springs Rescue Mission said Colorado Springs is one of the few cities in the nation with a decline in those unhoused.

“The big picture is Colorado Springs still has much more work to be done, but there is some momentum, and the momentum comes from partnership,” Williams said. “So many in this community are working together to try and help people find a pathway out of homelessness.”

To learn more about Mission Catering or other services offered by the Springs Rescue Mission, click the link above.