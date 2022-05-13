COLORADO SPRINGS — The inaugural 719 Battle of the Food Trucks happens this weekend in Colorado Springs, as 30 local food trucks gear up for the biggest citywide competition yet.

The event benefits Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and is presented by Phil Long Dealerships. It’s family friendly and will offer live music, games, face painting, prizes, and more

The trucks will compete with sample sizes of their most delicious menu items.

Holly Hand and Spencer Hames, who own Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Lemonade, stopped in to see the FOX21 Morning News Team on Friday.

Event Details

May 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

530 Communication Circle in Colorado Springs

The morning show also did a taste test with Little Bears Sloppy Joes & Ice Cream Floats, whose owners are also competing this weekend.



Tickets are $30 and include entry, 10 sampling tickets per person, a gift, and more!