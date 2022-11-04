(SPONSORED) — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within three degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services will donate $30 to a charity, and FOX21 will match that donation.

This month, FOX21 is supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado helps families with critically ill children stay close to their loved ones by providing a room, warm meals, and all the amenities of home within eyesight of the hospital. Some families stay a couple of days or months, and in all cases, they are never given a bill.

Courtesy: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado

All donated money stays with the charity to provide rooms and services for families in need. The average cost is about $50 a day for each family.