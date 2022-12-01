(SPONSORED) — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within three degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services will donate $30 to a charity, and FOX21 will match that donation.

This month, FOX21 supports Eastlake High School, a non-profit high school in Colorado Springs. Eastlake High School offers tuition-free schooling for students from 9th grade through age 21.

The school provides required courses for graduation along with courses to support students’ post-secondary passions. Eastlake offers flexible schedules, a large selection of courses, and individualized learning plans.

Eastlake also supports the student’s families with a community closet, food pantry, and laundry services. They provide free meals for all students regardless of their free & reduced lunch status.