COLORADO SPRINGS — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services donates $30 to a charity, and FOX21 matched that donation.

This month we are highlighting TESSA, a local, confidential organization that provides services to individuals experiencing interpersonal domestic or sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking in El Paso and Teller counties.

For the past 45 years, TESSA has been committed to the mission of ending family violence while empowering individuals and their families to take back the life that is rightfully theirs. TESSA has evolved into a multifaceted organization centered around trauma informed care. They provide safe housing, confidential victim advocacy, counseling services, legal and housing assistance, youth and children specific programming as well as outreach and community education opportunities.

By educating our youth on healthy relationships, boundaries, and consent TESSA aims to stop the cycle of violence before it begins. By providing safe housing, advocacy on their Safe Line, and counseling services to our clients, they seek to empower individuals and their families towards safety, stability, and self-sufficiency that provides services for all individuals of our many programs.

The money from thiscontest will help TESSA continue its vision to foster a community free of domestic and sexual violence through advocacy, counseling, legal assistance, and education.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit that could benefit from FOX21’s 3-Degree Guarantee, click here to nominate them for future months.