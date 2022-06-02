COLORADO SPRINGS — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services donates $30 to a charity, and FOX21 matches that donation.

This month we’re highlighting the Bob Telmosse Foundation. Nick Reidy from Bob Telmosse and Nick Reidy from WireNut, joined the FOX21 morning news team this week.

Every year on the Saturday before Christmas, the Bob Telmosse Foundation holds a big giveaway. Families in the community line up outside the venue and volunteers are on hand to guide them through the various stations. Each kid stops to pick out a stuffed animal, then a book (or two or three). They also get to pick out a toy and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Parents are provided food staples — and then almost every kid gets a bike and a helmet.

The Bob Telmosse Foundation is a nonprofit, with no paid employees or board members.

Find out more, here.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit that could benefit from FOX21’s 3-Degree Guarantee, click here to nominate them for future months.