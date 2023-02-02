(SPONSORED) — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services will donate $30 to a charity, and FOX21 will match that donation.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit, click here to nominate them for future months.

This month we are highlighting The Phoenix, which helps people in recovery from substance use disorder by giving them new ways to build community and health in their lives through physical fitness activities such as CrossFit, climbing, yoga, meditation, and more.

Money will help The Phoenix’s largely volunteer-led activities continue by purchasing equipment, getting the appropriate certifications, and assisting their efforts nationally.